New details released in Pueblo shooting that wounded 10-year-old

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - An arrest affidavit charges Michael Santistevan, 41, with three counts of attempted murder in the second degree for shooting at a family in a car, hitting a young girl.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRDO13 Investigates, on Sunday, July 7 Scott Jaramillo went looking for his daughter's stolen bike. Jaramillo drove around with his two daughters in the back seat of his car.

Jaramillo told police he thought he recognized his daughter's bike in the front yard of an apartment at Casa Del Sol, an apartment complex in Pueblo.

Court documents say that Jaramillo then told the male in the apartment, later found out to be Michael Santistevan, that if he found out he had his daughter's bike he would have problems.

When driving away police allege Santistevan fired multiple shots at the Jaramillo family vehicle. One shot hit one of Jaramillo's daughters in the back. Witnesses say they heard five to six shots fired. The young girl who was shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting triggered a response from the Pueblo Police Department which progressed into a SWAT stand-off. When officers went inside the apartment they found the suspect was not inside.

Through reviewing security camera footage and speaking to other residents they found Santistevan fled the scene on foot. Santistevan left the original apartment through the back via a living room window. A witness told police after leaving through the window went into Felicia Valdez's apartment where he promptly jumped out of Valdez's two-story living room window and ran away.

KRDO13 Investigates spoke to Scott Jaramillo over the phone on Friday. He said his daughter is relieved Santistevan is in custody. Jaramillo added Santistevan deserves what he gets if he wants to shoot at people over a bike