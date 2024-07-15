Former El Paso Co. Deputy pleads guilty, accused of faking cancer, defrauding coworkers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A former El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) Deputy accepted a plea deal after being accused of faking cancer and defrauding his coworkers.

RELATED: Former El Paso Co. Deputy faked cancer, divorce to defraud coworkers, live double life

Former El Paso County Deputy Kevin Sypher faced charges of fraud and theft stemming from allegations of Sypher living a double life and faking a cancer diagnosis.

In an El Paso County Courtroom, Sypher accepted a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to two charges, a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct.

RELATED: Wife betrayed, coworkers victim of former El Paso County deputy facing fraud, theft charges

Sypher received a 2 year deferred sentence for theft, and 2 years for the official misconduct charge.

Sypher's defense team in court said that he intends to pay victims all seven back. They also said that he has frontal global dementia and that is why he faked cancer. Specifically, they discussed the stigma surrounding mental health and law enforcement officers.

The prosecution now has 42 days to officially submit restitution.