Court documents allege that 19-year-old killed older brother in shooting on Pueblo’s west side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Newly obtained arrest records are shining light on what police are claiming to be a murder that happened on Pueblo's west side, arresting Andrew Martinez for the alleged killing of his older brother.

Last Thursday morning, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) received a report of a dead body in the 1900 block of W. 21st. Street. PPD said responding officers found an unresponsive man on the front porch of a home. He was declared dead by fire and rescue personnel.

The scene, shutting down the street, leaving neighbors stunned, like Margarito Castillo, who has lived on that block for 25 years.

"Nobody's ever gotten killed here or shot, stabbed or anything, but you hear people arguing once in a while. But no, no, no big thing, you know, it's just normal." Castillo explained.

19-year-old Andrew Martinez has since been arrested for First Degree Murder, with documents claiming he shot and killed his 25-year-old brother Amos, in the early morning hours on Thursday.

"That's too young, man. That's way too young. They're just kids still, you know, they're just kids. They don't understand, you know? Yeah, they're partying, all that stuff, but they don't know what could happen," added Castillo.

The documents go on to explain the conversations that multiple family members had with PPD that day as the investigation unfolded. Those discussions outlined a long history of fighting and aggressive behavior between Andrew and Amos.

The mother of the two men told detectives that just weeks prior to the shooting, the brothers got into a fight that left one of them bleeding. She added that she believed they both had underlying mental health conditions that were never truly addressed and that both of them had taken the death of their father the year prior pretty harshly.

She explained that Amos had the stronger temper of the two brothers and would often break things and lash out over the years, and that Andrew would also antagonize Amos to get him riled up. When detectives asked if drugs or alcohol were used by either of the boys, she suspected Amos may do meth, but couldn't speak to whether Andrew did too.

A sister who spoke with detectives also revealed that Andrew would have been the only person in the home with a gun, while the mother confirmed the gun was their late father's, and Andrew was supposed to get rid of it and was the last known person to have it in his possession.

Blood was found in the home and on the couch, as well as on Andrew's jacket he was wearing on Thursday. A bullet was also found in his pocket, while a pistol was found on top of the fridge in the home.

Andrew did not speak to police, as he did not have a lawyer present. He was arrested and charged later that day with First Degree Murder.

Andrew Martinez is due in court this week. His bond has been set at $1 million.