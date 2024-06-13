KRDO13 Investigates: Monument town manager placed on leave

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 Investigates has confirmed the Monument Town Council has placed town manager Mike Foreman on leave.

Last night, the council held a special meeting to discuss a "personnel issue" involving Foreman. It's unclear what that personnel issue is.

The Monument mayor would not discuss the leave in further detail but said the town is working on a statement about who the acting town manager is.

According to the Craig Daily Press, Foreman was fired from the town of Craig in 2018. The reason for the firing is unclear but the Town of Monument hired Foreman a year later in 2019.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to Foreman by phone but has not yet heard back.