Florence man arrested in 55-year-old cold case murder of a southern Colorado baby

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect was arrested in a half-a-century-old cold case in Fremont County.

Thursday morning, 13 Investigates learned that 86-year-old Keith Emmanuel Smith was arrested. Smith faces a second-degree murder charge, a class 2 felony, per court documents.

13 Investigates confirmed with the Florence Police Department this arrest is connected to the killing of a baby. Court records indicate this happened in 1967.

This is a developing story. We're working to get more information.