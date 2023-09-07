Skip to Content
News

Florence man arrested in 55-year-old cold case murder of a southern Colorado baby

Arrest scene, photo taken by a KRDO viewer
KRDO
Arrest scene, photo taken by a KRDO viewer
By , ,
Updated
today at 10:29 AM
Published 10:26 AM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect was arrested in a half-a-century-old cold case in Fremont County.

Thursday morning, 13 Investigates learned that 86-year-old Keith Emmanuel Smith was arrested. Smith faces a second-degree murder charge, a class 2 felony, per court documents.

13 Investigates confirmed with the Florence Police Department this arrest is connected to the killing of a baby. Court records indicate this happened in 1967.

This is a developing story. We're working to get more information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Author Profile Photo

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Author Profile Photo

Chelsea Brentzel

Chelsea is the Assistant News Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chelsea here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content