Jeff Lindsey sworn in as Fremont County District Attorney, replacing now disbarred Linda Stanley

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Attorney Jeff Lindsey has been sworn in as the 11th Judicial District Attorney, filling the gap left by Linda Stanley after she was recently disbarred.

"Respect is earned. I can't just say respect me. I have to show that we deserve the respect," New DA Jeff Lindsey tells KRDO13 Investigates he knows he'll have to work hard to restore the faith in the criminal justice system for the residents of Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park counties.

DA Lindsey says he's going to start with re-laying the ground floor, training everyone in the DA's Office and beyond the basics of rules and ethics prosecutors need to follow. "We're going to have training [sessions] with all the Sheriff's offices, all the police departments anybody that reports a case to us is going to get discovery training, and we're going to make sure they understand that this discovery has been a problem for the last three plus years, and it needs to stop," Lindsey said.

Previously KRDO13 Investigates uncovered a pattern of DA Linda Stanley's Office not turning over evidence in a timely manner.

It ultimately led to numerous cases being dismissed, including a murder case where a man was accused of killing a baby.

"There are an inordinate amount of dismissals that have been happening in this, and it's going to stop," DA Lindsey said. "Every dismissal represents a victim that doesn't get justice."

Stanley is still appealing her disbarment, while Fremont County Commissioners are considering reclaiming taxpayer money she spent on her legal bills. Fremont County Commissioner Kevin Grantham tells KRDO13 Investigates they've discovered upwards of $100,000 in legal bills Stanley charged to the office.

"I think it's most important for us to try, on behalf of the taxpayers," Grantham said.

