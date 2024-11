PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who allegedly broke into a car.

According to the sheriff's office, the car was broken into at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center on Saturday, Nov. 2.

If you have any information about the duo, you're urged to call (719) 583-6250, reference #28320 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.