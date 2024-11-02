US Army Investigators searching for deserter who could be headed to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - US Army Investigators believe a deserter, who's potentially armed, is heading toward Colorado.

Sergeant David Johnson was last seen in Texas on October 26. He stands 6'4" tall with blue eyes.

The Army is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to finding him.

Investigators warn if you see him do not approach him, rather call the police, because he could be armed with deadly weapons.

While, at this time, investigators believe Johnson is headed to Colorado, they don't have definitive proof Johnson is headed to the centennial state.

This is an open investigation no other details could be provided by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at this time.