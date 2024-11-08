Skip to Content
Pueblo PD locates burglary suspect through snow footprints

Pueblo Police
Published 11:20 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says recent snowfall helped them put a suspect behind bars.

"Rain, snow, and slush can sure complicate the work of the Pueblo Police, but sometimes footprints in the snow can help lead to the arrest of a suspected burglar!" wrote the department.

According to police, they were sent out Thursday morning after a suspected burglary of a downtown business.

Police say when they arrived, all they had to do was simply follow the footprints in the snow.

Officers report that they allegedly found 27-year-old Antonio Factor "literally with bag in hand." Pueblo Police say he allegedly had an overflowing duffel bag with suspected stolen items.

According to the department, the value of the alleged stolen items comes out to about $1,700 and damage to the business is estimated at about $300.

Factor has been arrested on 2nd degree burglary, among other charges.

Celeste Springer

Skip to content