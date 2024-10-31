Home which sparked Highland Lakes wildfire burned the same day foreclosure case closed

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been three days since a house fire grew to a wildfire, sparking widespread evacuations for people living in Teller County. The fire, which officials have since said was human-caused, resulted in the endangerment of roughly 700 homes near Highland Lakes.

But now, KRDO13 Investigates has confirmed new details about the history of the home that started it all.

According to court documents, the home caught fire the very same day a Teller County judge closed the case of the home's foreclosure.

According to the Teller County Public Trustees Office, the home at 13 Beaver Lake Circle was under foreclosure and set for auction on Nov. 13.

Records online show that the property was issued two "Rule 120" notices, which real estate attorneys say is what's required in court for a property owner to be notified about a property nearing it's time to be sold.

Records indicate most recent notice was sent on Sept. 19.

Then, just over a month later, a judge issued a final order for the property. Records show the case was closed on Oct. 28, the day the home was swallowed in flames.

Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) officials have said they are in contact with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office on potential criminal charges for the person(s) responsible. TCSO also says, however, that the fire investigation could also determine that the fire was simply an accident.

As of last checking with TCSO, they said the fire was 90% contained.