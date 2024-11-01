State investigating Colorado Springs grooming facility at center of viral video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local video is blowing up online, showing what some are calling a case of animal abuse.

The video, taken at Annie's Pet Salon, continues to make rounds on social media.

RELATED: Animal law enforcement opens investigation into local pet groomer after viral video

KRDO13 Investigates is digging into the investigation that now includes state agencies over the incident at a local pet salon in Colorado Springs.

KRDO13 Investigates confirmed that the groomer handling that dog in the video is no longer working at the salon.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is investigating the incident that was caught on cell phone video, and the Colorado Department of Agriculture, which oversees pet groomers and salons within the state, is also looking into the business. However, it's unclear, what exactly for.

Earlier this afternoon, KRDO13 Investigates saw an animal law enforcement vehicle from the humane society parked in the plaza where the groomers are located.

HSPPR says that they're speaking with witnesses, and are still trying to make contact with the groomer in that video.

The business told us today that the groomer no longer works for them, and they're handling the situation privately and declined to comment any further.

Meanwhile, the owner of that pet at the center of it all, explained to KRDO13 Investigates, how seeing that video, shared by an employee, made her feel.

"Angry, just disappointed, and just had to let them know what was going on and just pretty much angry," said dog owner Amanda Herrera. "She just knows I go in there a lot and she got my contact and I'm just so grateful that she got it on camera, and we have evidence."

KRDO13 Investigates went to an address, that is potentially tied to the groomer to ask for their side of what happened, however, no one answered the door.