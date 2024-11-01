New independent study shows Ford Amphitheater not systematic breaking sound rules

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new sound level measurement study of Ford Amphitheater done by Hankard Environmental shows Ford Amphitheater only broke its sound rules during the Godsmack concert and that it wasn't a systematic problem.

Hankard Environmental is an acoustical consulting firm founded in 1996 based in Wisconsin. Their researchers took sound readings at 43 locations during the last three concerts this year at Ford Amphitheater.

Foreigner - October 2

Ivan Cornejo - October 4

Godsmack - October 17

All the locations were in the neighborhoods and shopping centers near the amphitheater.

The sound readings for each concert ranged from low 40s to high 50s decibels, with Godsmack topping out at 60 decibels.

The Godsmack concert also resulted in the only time Ford Amphitheater broke sound rules. The rock band excited the 125-decibel limit for stage sound five times, twice during a single five-minute period.

Bob Mudd, senior VP for Venu the owner and operator of the Ford Amphitheater says these new results are in line with the Amphitheater's own readings.

"I think to a large degree, it validates, compliance," Mudd said. "Not to dismiss, the concerns that have been expressed."

The City of Colorado Springs did not sit down for an interview with KRDO13 Investigates but provided this statement from the Deputy Chief of Staff of Infrastructure and Development, Travis Easton:

“The purpose of this study was to get a better understanding of the sound levels that neighbors are experiencing during concerts and to ensure the City has an independent and professional analysis of the impact. Although the amphitheater is meeting the requirements of its development plan, we understand the noise has been disruptive to some neighbors in that area. We remain committed to working with neighbors and the amphitheater as it makes adjustments to further lessen these impacts.”

But neighbors say they don't care what the numbers say. Murray Relf, a neighbor to the amphitheater, says those numbers don't accurately portray his and his neighbors' experience. "Whatever the sound levels are in the theater do not concern me or the other residents - we care about the sound levels on our property and in our homes," Relf wrote in an email to KRDO13 Investigates.

Relf even shared videos from the Godsmack concert where he captured decibel readings above 70.

"There is a difference between numbers on a paper and a direct experience; that is if you go into a restaurant and look at the menu and see a picture of a steak it is not the same as eating the steak," Relf wrote.

Mudd said they will continue to work on sound mitigation during the Amphitheater's off-season.

Read the full report from Hankard Environmental here: