Left Unfinished: Why state law makes it hard for homeowners to hold builders accountable

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Homeowners across Colorado paid Craftsman Homes and Interiors to build their custom dream homes. But hundreds of thousands of dollars later, the incomplete houses stand as a sobering reminder of what could have been.

“I don't think that you can total what was lost in the dream,” said Sandy Ewers, who is out about $150,000. “So much more was lost than money in this.”

To try and recoup what was lost, these homeowners paid thousands more in legal fees, claiming Craftsman Homes stole the money, only to find out there is little to no recourse in Colorado to get it back.

“You can defraud people of hundreds of thousands of dollars and then simply kind of throw your hands up and file bankruptcy,” said Doug McIver, who paid Craftsman Homes $250,000 for what is now just rebar and concrete. “Then the legal system says, ‘Well, we don't have anything.’”

“This was our dream,” said Lucinda McIver. “This was our retirement. This is what we've planned for over 20 years.”

As the civil lawsuits mount against Craftsman Homes and its owners, Dwight and Joni Mulberry, with little effect, law enforcement shies away from investigating criminal charges. Now, the spotlight turns to Colorado’s fraud laws.

In a 13 Investigates special report Thursday, we explain how Colorado’s contractor fraud laws fall behind other states and what can be done to protect homeowners.