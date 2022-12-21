Federal lawsuit filed against 3 Colorado Springs Police officers after veteran hospitalized following arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorneys for a Colorado Springs veteran who ended up in the hospital after an interaction with police are set to announce a lawsuit against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to attorneys, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, who was homeless at the time was stopped by officers during a traffic stop on Oct. 9, 2022.

In bodycam footage obtained by 13 Investigates, two officers are seen punching and kicking Gadson while he was refusing the exit the car. According to arresting documents, an officer claimed Gadson "kicked Officer Hummel in the chest area several times, while becoming more aggressive."

According to the federal lawsuit obtained by 13 Investigates, the defendants are Ofc. Colby Hickman, Ofc. Matthew Anderson, and Ofc. Christopher K. Hummel.

The lawsuit states Gadson still suffers "ongoing emotional distress, with significant PTSD type symptoms, including sadness, anxiety, stress, anger, depression, frustration, sleeplessness, nightmares and flashbacks from his assault."

Watch the press conference below:

Read the lawsuit below: