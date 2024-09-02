State Patrol reports successful Labor Day weekend DUI surge enforcement in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol State DUI team spent the holiday weekend conducting surge enforcement in Pueblo County.

Trooper Sherri Mendez told KRDO 13 Investigates that the State DUI Team and the Pubelo-based CSP unit made 23 DUI arrests from Friday, August 30 through Monday morning September 2.

"Pueblo is known for having 78 fatal crashes, and I believe it was 231 injury crashes since 2020. We just want to reduce that. And I think this weekend did show that we did help lower those numbers," Trooper Mendez told KRDO 13 Investigates this weekend there were zero fatal crashes in Pueblo County.