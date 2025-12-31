Southern Colorado’s most heartfelt stories of 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As we reflect on 2025, we can't help but think about the amazing people of Southern Colorado who have truly made this year bright.

From helping neighbors shovel ungodly amounts of snow, to triumphant mountain climbs, or even those who assisted with the relocation of cherished belongings-- there are so many people in our community who have stories that make our hearts sing.

Here are our staff picks for the most heartfelt Southern Colorado stories of the year.

#7: Comcast worker reunited with wedding ring on Valentine’s Day thanks to help from KRDO13 viewers

Things were not looking great for Ed Tomlinson, who hoped to reunite a wedding ring with its rightful owner. He only knew so much: someone, possibly named Preston, had installed a cable on his property and left his ring behind. He tried reaching out to Preston's employer, but no luck.

But with the help of some simply amazing KRDO13 viewers, we were able to assist in finding Preston and getting his ring back to him. The cherry on top? It was just in time for Valentine's Day.

#6: Dennis the emu, walking the streets and capturing the hearts of everyone he meets

Trust us, we had to take a step back and laugh at ourselves when we considered doing this story (Really, a news story about an emu?). But we quickly learned that Dennis the emu is a staple figure in Colorado Springs. When we shared the (admittedly bizarre) video of him traversing through Garden of the Gods, many commented on their own experiences with Dennis.

Whether it's online or in person, Dennis certainly knows how to make people laugh.

A close-second tied with this story is our report about two different emus, Bert and Ernie.

#5: Cripple Creek family says English Bulldog survived for 29 days lost in the wilderness

A beloved English Bulldog, Gunny, went missing from her rural Cripple Creek home this year. Her family began to lose hope as a storm swept through, and there was even a bear sighting. But after a miraculous journey, the once-pampered pooch returned 29 days later as a wilderness champion who had certainly lost a few pounds.

Family says they found animal bones in Gunny's stool after her return, pointing to the fact that the dog may have scavenged her way through survival.

We fell in love with Gunny's story, and viewers certainly did, too. Our post about her currently has more than 17,000 likes on social media.

#4: Young girl helps rescue trapped Great Dane, reunites him with his family in Colorado Springs

A young girl from Colorado Springs sprang into action when she heard whimpering outside, only to find a Great Dane trapped in a concrete culvert.

"When our officer arrived, she was waiting, like a guardian angel with a ponytail," the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said.

Officials with Animal Law Enforcement had to use a stretcher to get the poor pup back to safety, but the humane society says he is now back with his family, enjoying the holidays.

#3: Free balloon adventures for Colorado Veterans with PTSD

A Marine veteran, who lost his sight after a suicide attempt, took to the skies with other vets for a free hot air balloon ride.

Tidwell has put in a lot of work on his own since his attempt six years ago. Rather than needing a healing journey, he said the ride became more of a victory lap.

"'What was my thing I was floating away from?' (Someone) had asked me, and honestly, I don't feel like I have anything that I need to float away from. I didn't realize that until I was asked that question," Tidwell said.

#2: More than $68,000 donated for K9 Roam, police dog who had leg amputated after stabbing

K9 Roam made national headlines after he was allegedly stabbed by a suspect, resulting in the amputation of his leg.

But the Colorado Springs community stepped up. Big time. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that more than $68,000 has been donated to the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs for K9 Roam's care.

#1: Where is the best view of Pikes Peak? Colorado Springs residents make their case

This special report is just something you have to watch to see why it made this list. Our reporter, Tyler Cunnington, was on a mission to identify the spot with the absolute best view of Pikes Peak.

But the story took a turn once he began meeting with people who shared their opinions on the best vantage points. Each of them had a unique story to share, and every word took us on a different route through memories.