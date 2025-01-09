El Paso County company provides free snow removal to individuals in need of a hand

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Wind and snow have hit our region again and road and weather conditions deteriorated with travel north.

On a day like today, some people in northern El Paso County would probably love some help shoveling out from the snow. But snow removal services can be expensive and not everyone has the budget for them, or the ability to shovel themselves.

One local company, though, has made it their mission to help those people.

Green and Growing does landscaping during the warm months, and snow removal during the cold months.

The company has been donating services, and giving back to the community in other ways since the business started up a few years ago.

Its most recent goal: free snow removal services for 12 people.

“It's just nice… No incentive, no prerogative, just for the sake of being good," said Clinton Spivey, who received help during this recent snowstorm.

Spivey is a mechanic and says people have been more focused on Christmas gifts than getting their cars fixed the last couple of months. Between that and juggling a family, he says Green and Growing swept in when he needed it most.

The owner of Green and Growing says he posts about giving back to inspire other small businesses to do the same. He says, yes – admittedly – giving back and making it known does help their business succeed. But he also hopes other businesses can follow this model and make more revenue while making the world a better place.