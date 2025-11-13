Colorado non-profit flying Veterans above Colorado Springs in hot air balloons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 10 Veterans and their families will have the opportunity to see and feel Colorado Springs among the clouds on Thursday in a hot air balloon for free, thanks to Veterans Exploration Therapy (VET).

VET said its mission is to help Veterans on their healing journeys through outdoor adventures. It said it does not require documentation to sign up. Any Veteran who wants help is welcome, regardless of medical status.

Founder Deke Letson said he suffered from delayed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (delayed PTSD) but struggled to get care because he didn't have the proper disability claims. He said he battled with depression and alcoholism before finding a love for the outdoors at Red Rocks Community College, where he founded VET.

One of the 10 participating Veterans on Thursday is Marine Corps Veteran Zach Tidwell. Tidwell is blind and deaf in one ear from a suicide attempt six years ago after his service. He said he's found purpose through outdoor experiences, similar to Deke.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis will shadow Tidwell on his flight Thursday morning.

The Sunrise Balloon Flight was originally planned for Veterans Day. It was postponed to Thursday because of the weather conditions.