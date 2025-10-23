More than $68,000 donated for K9 Roam, police dog who had leg amputated after stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that more than $68,000 has been donated to the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs for K9 Roam's care.

Police say K9 Roam was repeatedly stabbed by a suspect on Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Man accused of stabbing CSPD K9 Roam identified as Fort Carson Sergeant

Due to the extent of his injuries, emergency veterinary staff said they were forced to amputate one of his hind legs.

CSPD says they saw an outpouring of support. While most of the donations to the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs were made in Colorado, CSPD says that some donations came as far as Canada, the U.K., and Belgium.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received,” said Chief Adrian Vasquez in a press release. “K9 Roam is not only a valued member of our department but also a symbol of the courage and dedication our officers bring to the community every day. The kindness shown to K9 Roam by our community, nation, and from around the world is a reminder of why we serve.”

In addition to monetary donations, working K9 dogs also made donations of their own, too. CSPD says some K9 dogs gave blood to assist in Roam's recovery.

CSPD says Roam is recovering at home with his former handler. CSPD says the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs will continue to make more efforts to raise money for Roam. They plan to make Roam bracelets, have him in their calendar, and even make a Roam plushie; proceeds will go to Roam's care and the K9 unit, CSPD says.

Information on donations can be found here.

