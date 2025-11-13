Skip to Content
News

Dennis the emu, walking the streets and capturing the hearts of everyone he meets

Billie
By
today at 8:05 PM
Published 7:45 PM

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - An emu is making its rounds on social media with people posting him taking walks as though he were a dog.

KRDO13 is speaking to his owner about how she discovered he enjoyed strolls throughout the neighborhood and connecting with strangers.

We will have more on this at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Marina Garcia

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.