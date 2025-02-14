Comcast worker reunited with wedding ring on Valentine’s Day thanks to help from KRDO13 viewers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - After losing his wedding band weeks ago, a local man has finally been reunited with the ring-- and it's all thanks to KRDO13 viewers.

On Friday, Ed Tomlinson emailed KRDO13 with a big Valentine's Day favor: he needed help finding a Comcast worker to get an important item back to him. Tomlinson said the worker had lost the ring while installing a temporary cable. He believed his name was Preston, but wasn't positive.

It remained missing until a while later when a different crew came to do work, and they found it!

Tomlinson said he tried reaching out to Comcast to reunite the worker with his ring but didn't hear back.

Thankfully, Tomlinson had one last hail mary to try and find him: call KRDO13.

We made a Facebook post hoping word would spread far and wide, and workers from Comcast saw the post and knew they had to get to the bottom of things.

Only about an hour after making the post, we got a call from the worker about his ring.

Preston Quintero was thrilled to be reunited with the wedding band, and it makes it even sweeter that this all unfolded on Valentine's Day.

"It almost brought me to tears, just, I mean, knowing the effort that Mr. Tomlinson put in to try and get a hold of me and make sure it got back, that was, that was amazing. And then I mean of course the cherry on top is that it is Valentine's Day," Quintero said.

KRDO13 is grateful for all the help as the community came together to track down Preston and ensure he wasn't in the dog house this Valentine's Day.