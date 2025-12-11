600 orders for CSPD K9 Roam stuffies prompt pause to meet demand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs says it received 600 orders for its new Roam stuffies, prompting it to pause orders to ensure each purchase can be filled.

Police say K9 Roam was repeatedly stabbed by a suspect on Oct. 15.

READ MORE: Man accused of stabbing CSPD K9 Roam identified as Fort Carson Sergeant

Due to the extent of his injuries, emergency veterinary staff said they were forced to amputate one of his hind legs.

CSPD says they saw an outpouring of support. While most of the donations to the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs were made in Colorado, CSPD says that some donations came as far as Canada, the U.K., and Belgium.

In addition to monetary donations, working K9 dogs also made donations of their own. CSPD says some K9 dogs gave blood to assist in Roam's recovery.

CSPD says Roam is recovering at home with his former handler. Information on donations can be found here.

