Red Flag Warning Conditions Continue through the week

Published 3:54 PM

TODAY: Warm temperatures continue but conditions outside won't be favorable due to the high winds. Gusts up to 60 mph continue through the evening. Red Flag Warning conditions are over all of Eastern Colorado until 9 pm

TOMORROW: A Red Flag Warning is in place over Colorado Springs as well as a majority of southeastern Colorado until 8 pm. Temperatures will be back into the 70s. The winds peak through the afternoon. The best time to get outside will be the morning.

EXTENDED: Fire danger Saturday with warm temps and gusty winds. Sunday brings some much-needed moisture and cooler temps back around average in the 50s.

Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

