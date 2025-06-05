Cripple Creek family says English Bulldog survived for 29 days lost in the wilderness

Photo: Sammi Halloran

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- If there's anything you can say about Gunny the English Bulldog, it's that she is well-loved. Take one look at her owner, David Ketcham, and you'll figure that out. Ketcham, a marine veteran, always adored bulldogs; he has one in Gunny's likeness tattooed on his arm.

But the Ketcham family is learning something new about the pampered pooch. Turns out, she can live up to the Marine Corps nickname "Devil Dog."

Sammi Halloran, the Ketcham's daughter, says Gunny went missing from her parent's rural, off-the-grid Cripple Creek home on May 3. Just two days prior, she says the pup underwent mouth surgery.

Only a few days after Gunny's disappearance, a strong spring storm hit Southern Colorado. Halloran says her family also saw a bear on their property at one point, which didn't help their hope that Gunny was unharmed.

Photo: Sammi Halloran

After 29 days of her being gone, whatever hope they had for her return was dwindling.

That is, until the "Survival University" came along. According to their Facebook page, Survival University teaches basic to advanced-level survival skills. The company confirmed to KRDO13 that they found Gunny while out in the wilderness.

Source: Sammi Halloran

It's impossible to know exactly how far Gunny traveled throughout her journey, but Halloran says she ended up on the opposite side of nearby Rhyolite Mountain.

Gunny's arrival was a major blessing to Diane and David Ketcham, but also a shock.

"I just wish this dog could talk," said Holloran.

Holloran says Gunny lost roughly 20 pounds. However, it appears she was hunting or foraging to some extent; when it was "potty time," the family said they found animal bones. While English Bulldogs aren't exactly known for their speed, Gunny has proven that her strength and wit aren't something to be reckoned with.

"My family would like to thank everyone who shared, prayed, and helped look for our family dog," said Halloran.

