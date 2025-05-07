Colorado lawmakers pass transgender protections bill, now heads to Gov. Polis’s desk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Senate has passed HB25-1312, Legal Protections for Transgender Individuals. If signed into law, the bill would establish new protections for transgender Coloradoans.

The house bill is also known as the "Kelly Loving Act," named after a Transgender woman who was killed in the 2022 Club Q shooting. Kelly Loving was at the nightclub celebrating her birthday, which had happened just a few days prior.

HB25-1312 now sits on Governor Polis's desk. If he signs the bill, multiple sections would go into effect immediately.

Protections that would immediately go into effect include expanding the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act to include "misgendering" and "deadnaming" as acts of discrimination.

It would also immediately grant transgender Coloradoans the ability to change their name on marriage licenses, allowing the state to issue a new license that includes the date of the update and the original issuing date while essentially wiping the old one from the system.

However, sections regarding the change of an individual's sex designation on their license, learner's permit, or identification documents wouldn't go into effect on Oct. 1, 2026.

Those changes would allow a person to change their sex designation up to three times before having to get a court order indicating that a sex designation change is required. Current law allows only one change before requiring a court order.

It's now in Gov. Polis' hands to determine whether the Kelly Loving Act will be signed into state law.

"Governor Polis appreciates the work of the bill sponsors and all the advocates involved in the bill’s progression, especially in removing the controversial changes to family law from the bill, and will review the final version when it reaches his desk," a spokesperson for the Governor's Office said.

