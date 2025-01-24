Polis says Colorado ‘Not a Sanctuary State’ after sheriff, congressman ask for immigration changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Following Governor Polis's State of the State address in early January, 5th Congressional District representative Jeff Crank released a letter on his X account, asking Polis to "back up his comments" about welcoming Federal Immigration Authorities in Colorado.

The letter was also signed by Rep. Lauren Boebert and Congressman Gabe Evans.

The letter asks Polis to repeal three laws Sheriffs in Teller and El Paso County say hamper their ability to fully cooperate with ICE when they have an illegal immigrant detained for committing a crime.

KRDO13 Investigates asked Polis today about the letter and if he planned to repeal the two House bills and one Senate Bill that regulate how state agencies and law enforcement can communicate with and cooperate with ICE.

"We have full and strong cooperation on all criminal matters," Polis said. "What's important to recognize is that your local police are your local sheriff's department. They are not arms of the federal government. We don't want them being commandeered to instead of going after crime, enforcing federal immigration statutes."

HB19-1124, SB21-131 and HB23-1100 all limit how sheriff's offices and state employees can cooperate with law enforcement. The first prohibits a law enforcement officer from arresting someone based on a civil immigration detainer. Other state laws prohibit Sheriff's offices from detaining a migrant for ICE, or making any deal to do so with the Federal Agency.

However, when pressed on how sheriff's offices could cooperate with ICE, Polis said Denver and Boulder counties work with ICE.

"We encourage every county to work with ICE. If there's a criminal that they want to pick up, you need to work with them [ICE] to help schedule that. And that usually means you give a release window. And if they want to get them, they get them," Polis said.

KRDO13 Investigates asked the Denver Sheriff's Department how they cooperated with Federal Immigration Authorities.

"The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) does not honor detainer requests from ICE, which are not criminal warrants issued by a judge. Pursuant to the Public Safety Enforcement Priorities Act, when the DSD receives a request for notification from ICE the individual in custody is advised of their rights upon receipt and prior to release. DSD faxes ICE notification of release when the individual enters into the release process. It is the responsibility of ICE to arrive at DSD prior to release and take the individual into custody. " - Denver Sheriff's Department

They added that they do not ask for citizenship status upon detaining any suspect. At this time, it's unclear if any law enforcement agencies get immigration status information when anyone is arrested for any crime.

In an interview with KRDO13 Investigates, Polis claimed that immigration status information could be shared with ICE since it is public information. According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, someone else's immigration records can only be accessed through a Freedom of Information Act request with their written permission.

"It's public information," Polis said. "So they just give a window of 6 hours and then if ICE wants to get them, they do. This happens every day in Colorado. That's why this narrative is false, that Colorado is in any way, shape or form a sanctuary state. We are not. There are cities in our state that claim to be sanctuary cities, but the state is absolutely not."

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell has been weighing in on the conversation between law enforcement and immigration legislation in Colorado for years. On Friday, he held a press conference alongside Crank and other Teller County elected officials to talk about a larger window of cooperation with ICE, with a new Bill proposed in the Colorado Legislature repealing laws that limit a sheriff's ability to cooperate with ICE.

"My hope is that with this bill ... we can actually get back to where Colorado makes logical decisions on dealing with criminal issues throughout Colorado. And we don't try to politicize it and create a state where we don't want to touch an illegal alien or a criminal," Sheriff Mikesell said.

He went on to detail how important full cooperation is between law enforcement agencies for public safety.

"Without those partnerships, this is why we have cartels in Colorado. Without that partnership, this is why you're seeing a rise in fentanyl and car thefts across the state," Mikesell said.