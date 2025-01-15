Minding the gap: What should struggling families who don’t qualify for government help do?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One in four El Paso County families can't make ends meet, according to a new report from Pikes Peak United Way and ENT Credit Union.

The ALICE report, or Asset Limited Income Constrained and Employed Report for Colorado, was released Wednesday morning by Pikes Peak United Way in partnership with ENT Credit Union in Colorado.

"It was surprising to me," Annie Snead with ENT said of the report results. "And then it also wasn't. It validated what we've seen from our nonprofit partners as they serve."

Statewide, 37% of families live below the ALICE threshold. The threshold is created by an average "household survival" budget for single people and families across the state.

"Different ways to qualify people for assistance has not been looked at since the 1950s," Lynn Urban, the CEO of Pikes Peak United Way for Southwestern Colorado said. "It doesn't fit with identifying those who are struggling anymore. This data helps us know who needs help."

Some people fall into a gap: they make too much money to qualify for the majority of assistance programs, but not enough to truly get by on their own.

Those who live in the gap live in financial instability and rely on nonprofits like United Way to help out with groceries, rental assistance or other support.

Deisy Cardona, mother of one of those families, shared her story today to illustrate how common the problem can be.

She says after she lost her husband to a rare form of cancer and her income was reduced, her family struggled with food insecurity. If it weren't for the resources offered to her at Pikes Peak United Way, she wouldn't have made it through.

"We need to be seen to you know, we're here to just because we're in the middle doesn't mean we don't matter, doesn't mean we don't exist, doesn't mean we don't have lives. Futures that we want -- better futures, stability," Cardona said.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to local lawmakers for their response. Rep. Jeff Crank responded with the following statement.