El Paso County 5-year-old with Wilms tumor hosts benefit drive for local nonprofit

Penny's Benefit Concert will be at Falcon High School on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Falcon High School.
Bonnie Minnillo
By
today at 3:23 PM
Published 3:16 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A 5-year-old little girl is stepping up for one of her favorite community organizations as an act of giving back.

According to her mom, Penny was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, which is cancer in the kidneys, last April. The Children's Hospital says 75% of cases occur in kids below the age of 5.

Penny has decided to host a benefit concert this Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Falcon High School. The event will have a dance concert, bake sale, and a silent auction.

Source: Minnillo family

Tickets are $6-- and the kicker? The proceeds aren't going to Penny. Her mom says she wants the money to go towards Bella Terra Farms, which specializes in animal therapy. Bonnie Minnillo, Penny's mom, says they visited themselves some months ago.

If you can't make Penny's event, but still want to contribute to the cause close to her heart, you can click here.

Celeste Springer

