Daughter loses sentimental lapel pin on father’s death anniversary, now she’s asking for your help

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been exactly 13 years since Charlene Moulfair lost her father. But yesterday, she also lost an item of his that was close to her heart, and she's pleading for help.

Moulfair says she lost her father's lapel pin on Monday. The day she lost it, she had been to the Qdoba on Fort Carson off Prussman Boulevard as well as the Love's gas station in Fountain, which is off I-25 and Mesa Ridge Parkway. She says she also searched everywhere in her truck.

Moulfair reached out to KRDO13 after feeling like she had nowhere else to turn. She said she had also reached out to police, hoping someone had turned it in.

Moulfair says her father, Mr. Robert D. Morris Sir., was a career military member who had served for close to 20 years. He had been to Vietnam twice and was stationed in Germany, she said.

"He has been through hell and back. Our Father never complained," she told KRDO13.

Moulfair said he had gotten into a bad accident that impacted his mobility, but even in his own time of need, his focus was on others.

"He never took the 100% disability. He said that should be for those that need it most," Moulfair said.

As she reflects on her father's life, she hopes others can help her reunite with his First Calvary lapel.

If you believe you've located the item, please contact KRDO13 at (719)575-6285 or celeste.springer@krdo.com