Ecuador votes for its next president amid deadly crime surge

(CNN) — Voters in Ecuador are casting their ballots in a presidential runoff election between conservative incumbent Daniel Noboa and leftist lawyer Luisa González – a race overshadowed by drug-fueled violence that has consumed the once-peaceful South American country.

Voters who spoke to CNN on Sunday overwhelmingly said that security was their main concern.

“Tranquility … is the most important thing for the country because there is a lot of insecurity,” one voter said.

“Security is in pieces,” another voter said, adding that she hopes whoever wins will keep their promise to tackle violence.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. ET and are scheduled to close at 6 p.m. The first results are expected to be announced a few hours after that.

This is the latest electoral contest between the two candidates. In the 2023 snap election, Noboa defeated González with just over 50 percent of the vote.

Noboa, who won a special election in 2023 to complete his predecessor’s term, is seeking a full four-year term to continue his controversial war on gangs and drug traffickers, which has so far had limited results.

The 37-year-old leader has declared numerous states of emergency, deployed military units to tackle gang activity, and began construction on a new maximum-security prison after an infamous criminal leader escaped from custody last year.

But according to figures from the government, the start to the year has seen an unprecedented level of violence with more than 1,000 homicides. Data from organized crime research center InSight Crime suggests Ecuador has the highest homicide rate in Latin America.

González, a protégé of Ecuador’s left-wing former President Rafael Correa, is offering an alternative model for security based on what her party describes as “prevention, violence reduction and coexistence.”

Running on a campaign to “Revive Ecuador,” González is also proposing a return to high social spending to help the country’s poorest citizens. She says her party represents hope and transformation, arguing that “Noboa represents fear.”

