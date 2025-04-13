Former UCCS track star wins half marathon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A former University of Colorado Colorado Springs student ran nearly as fast as a mountain lion in a half marathon on Sunday.

Lexie Greitzer was the first female finisher in the 2025 Jersey City Half Marathon.

The current Colorado Springs resident had a winning time of 1:14:27.

Half Marathon winners received a $1,000 prize according to event organizers.

“I came here to just love racing again. I didn’t have a time in mind, and this was a great course to just love racing,” Greitzer said, “Perfect weather, nice breeze, awesome people to run with and people cheering, just a great experience.”

Greitzer also served as a Volunteer Assistant Coach for the Women’s Cross Country team at UCCS.