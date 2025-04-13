5 buzzy moments you may have missed from Coachella weekend 1

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Post Malone is taking to the Coachella main stage on Sunday night to cap off the annual music festival’s first weekend, which was filled with highlights.

If you haven’t been following the action out of Indio, California, here are some moments that left us feeling FOMO.

A ‘White Lotus’ fave hits the stage

Singer Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, from the globally popular K-Pop Blackpink, capped off a whirlwind few months with a performance at Coachella on Friday.

Manobal, who played Mook on Season 3 of “The White Lotus,” made reference to her character from the popular HBO drama during her solo set on the Sahara stage.

“For the ‘White Lotus’ fans, you might be surprised to see Mook on stage,” she said. “This is her when she’s not working, you know?”

Lisa also had some support from her “Lotus” co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong, who were both spotted in the audience during her set.

Lady Gaga’s gothic garden party

Lady Gaga headlined the festival on Friday night with a nearly two-hour set full of both new songs and classic hits, plus several elaborate costume changes, and larger than life sets that looked like a gothic garden party.

In one memorable exchange with a fan, Gaga walked off stage while singing “Vanish Into You,” a track off her latest album “Mayhem,” and was seen accepting a bouquet of black flower. Gaga held onto those flowers for the rest of the song, even taking them up on stage with her.

That little monster, as Gaga’s supporters are known as, later posted a video about it on TikTok, which caught the attention of the “Bad Romance” singer.

“Now we are connected forever,” Gaga wrote in the comments. She added that she said to her fiancé Michael Polanksy, “can you believe a fan handed me a bouquet of black flowers–as if you knew the whole show before we even did it. It was perfect! I love you! Thank you for this beautiful gift.”

Benson Boone’s special guest

“Beautiful Things” singer – and impressively acrobatic performer – Benson Boone made his Coachella debut on the main stage in style. Boone performed on Friday night and brought out Brian May, the original and legendary guitarist for Queen, to accompany him on the guitar while he sang a cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Boone, of course, wore his signature light blue bodysuit.

Bernie Sanders’ cameo

Sen. Bernie Sanders made an appearance on Saturday to introduce indie-pop singer Clairo.

“This country faces some very difficult challenges and the future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation,” Sanders said on stage, addressing the young-skewing crowd. “We need you to stand up, to fight for justice. To fight for economic justice, social justice and racial justice.”

Sanders has recently drawn thousands of supporters to rallies across the country through his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

Charli XCX’s starry set

Charli XCX took the main stage on Saturday just before headliner Green Day and put on a show with some extra starpower.

The British singer performed hits off her Grammy-winning album “Brat” with the help of Coachella veteran Billie Eilish, plus Lorde and Troye Sivan. Eilish appeared on stage with Charli XCX to sing their collaboration “Guess” together, while Sivan joined her on “Talk, Talk.” Lorde assisted with a performance of their hit “Girl, so confusing.”

Needless to say, the whole thing was brat.

