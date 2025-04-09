Local 4-year-old and his grandmother team up to clean up their neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs woman and her grandson are cleaning up their neighborhood one street at a time.

Neighbors say they regularly see Claire Hitchcock and her grandson Keen out walking the neighborhood and picking up all the trash they can.

After she kept seeing trash on the trail behind her home that she loves to walk, Claire decided to do something about it, and now she and Keen are a dedicated trash team.

"We've been doing that 5 days a week. Finding new streets, and he's disappointed when the streets are too clean. Because he can't pick up trash. But we're finding new areas. He's vigilant," Claire said.