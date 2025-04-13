Chance for rain and snow Sunday night

The High Country and I-25 corridor are under a Red Flag Warning until 8PM tonight

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s. There is a chance for rain/snow for portions of Southern Colorado.

For the start of the work week highs will be closer to seasonal. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs ranging from the 40s to 60s. There is a slight chance for a pop shower. We will have a daily chance for rain showers this work week!

Tuesday we will see highs increase into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs range from the 50s to 70s. We do have chance rain showers across Southern Colorado.

Wednesday and Thursday we will continue to see highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 70s. We will continue with our daily rain chances, the High Country has a chance for snow. We will have to monitor potential fire weather Thursday ahead of the next system that can bring us some well welcomed moisture. Thursday will be breezy as well.

To finish out the work week highs will fall into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country have highs in the 40s to 50s. We will have a chance for rain/snow across Southern Colorado.

We will keep with the cooler temps and rain/snow chances as we head into the start of the weekend.