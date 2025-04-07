Colorado Springs family reunited with missing husky after 190 days

MOSCA, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs family says their dog has become a mini celebrity after a months-long search and joyful reunification.

Christine Ault wrote to KRDO13, stating that her dog, Star, ran off their property in the San Luis Valley area about 190 days ago.

Ault says her family spent weekends traveling from the springs back to the Mosca area in search of Star. Flyers were made, and hours were spent going through pet lost and found Facebook groups, she said.

Days turned into weeks, and weeks into months. Ault said the only plus side in their heartbroken search was they met many locals along the way who were just as passionate as they were about finding Star.

Over the weekend, news came which finally drew their search to a close. Ault said a post on a local Facebook page prompted another trip to the San Luis Valley. They were able to find Star all the way in Alamosa.

While Star has shown she has chops as an escape artist and survival expert, her family is excited to have her back home where she will resume time as a therapy dog in a mental health office.

Welcome home, Star!