Skooter found a home!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Last week KRDO13 viewers met Skooter, a two-year-old dog, who had spent his entire life in the San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society shelter.

"Most dogs go through seven different homes. It's just a statistical fact that we have here in the dog rescue business. And unfortunately, Maybelline and Skooter haven't even gotten to one [home] yet," Brian Barse a volunteer told KRDO13 last week when the Animal Welfare Society made the 4 hour drive up to Colorado Springs for the Find Skooter a Home event.

We last reported that Skooter hadn't been adopted at that event.

However, one week later, we have good news!

Skooter has been adopted!

The San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society says Skooter was adopted by a family with three sons, six acres of space to run around, and another 4-year-old dog who loves to play.

Congratulations to Skooter and his new family!