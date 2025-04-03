73-year-old wrongfully detained in Russia, local sister still fighting for answers

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The war in Ukraine is showing how far it's spread with a connection right here in southern Colorado. A Russian court has sentenced a 73-year-old American citizen to almost seven years in a penal colony, accused of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine.

But his sister, who lives in Chaffee County, denies his involvement in the war and is begging for his release as his health continues to decline.

"I start getting the images of what they are doing to my brother," says Patricia Hubbard.

Desperate cries for help from halfway across the world.

"Darkness, ugliness, cold, same clothes probably for the last three years the whole time."

For Patricia, it's hard to talk about the torture and starvation her brother is enduring.

"His health is dire, he's bleeding. The soldiers that have been freed say he's passing blood."

The State Department says Stephen Hubbard is wrongfully detained in Russia and has been moved to various prison camps since 2022. The Russians arrested him shortly after invading and accused him of fighting for Ukraine.

Video obtained by ABC News shows Stephen being held in an armored vehicle, beaten with a slipper.

"God only knows how long he had been in that dark, windowless environment. That's probably how they hauled him from Ukraine up into Russia."

She says he's too old to take up arms and wanted nothing to do with the war. He's long been a traveler teaching English, moving to Ukraine in 2014. The last time the siblings spoke was September 2021, and Patricia thinks he was taken captive shortly after that.

"It's just a lie, an excuse to kidnap Americans and not just torture and beat them, but also for pawns. Steve is nothing but a pawn for Russia."

Now from Nathrop, a small town in Chaffee County, Patricia is doing what she can to bring Stephen home alive.

"He knows that I am looking for him."

In October 2024, Stephen pleaded guilty to mercenary charges and was sentenced to six years and 10 months in a prison colony. Patricia believes he would have been executed had he not agreed to those terms. And the pictures of that day in court show what Patricia thinks are head injuries.

"These are lumps. He has a rounded head and that is all swelled up up there in the back corner."

Patricia has no idea where he's currently being held, fearful his health is rapidly declining. A former Ukrainian soldier and prisoner of war tells ABC News he spent time with Stephen in a Russian prison. Explaining the living conditions as inhumane.

"The Ukrainian soldiers tell us they hate and they treat him worse the others because he's an American."

Patricia continues to plead with lawmakers and the president to save Stephen.

"This isn't your cousin, and he is not a congress person, he's not a famous person but, he is your American, he's every American, he's everybody. And you're his president too. Go get my brother before it is too late. Please go get him, get my brother, and bring him home. He's 73, the same age as Putin."

Just a few weeks ago, Russia and Ukraine each swapped 175 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges since the Russian full-scale invasion started three years ago. Patricia hopes her brother and other Americans are part of the next one.