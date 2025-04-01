Local students receive scholarships during suprise ceremony with Colorado Springs Mayors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local Daniels Scholarship applicant finalists were invited to attend what they thought was a ceremony on April 1 with Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and former Mayor John Suthers recognizing outstanding local students at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

The students were in for quite the April Fool’s Day surprise when they were informed at the event that they all received a Daniels Scholarship to pursue higher education. 15 local students received scholarships at the event.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the Daniels Scholarship Program provides a four-year college scholarship for graduating high school seniors with great potential, strong character, and big dreams. Daniels Scholars receive full cost of attendance at partner schools, or up to $100,000 at other schools across the United States. The Daniels Scholarship also gives recipients access to intensive development, coaching, and engagement opportunities to prepare them as highly sought-after employees and leaders ready to give back to their communities and positively influence American life.

This April, 225 graduating high school seniors from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming will be awarded Daniels Scholarships, bringing the total number of Daniels Scholars to more than 5,400. To date, the Daniels Scholarship Program has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships, according to the organization.

Former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers serves as board chair of the Daniels Fund. For more information about the Daniels Fund, visit DanielsFund.org.