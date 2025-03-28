Skip to Content
Advocacy groups and volunteers join together for outreach event in Colorado Springs

today at 6:08 PM
Published 6:43 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There was a huge gathering in Colorado Springs Friday as volunteers and advocacy groups joined forces for a homeless outreach event.

The effort was spearheaded by "Creating Connections" and featured a full day of food, music, and games. More importantly, though, the event made it easy for attendees to learn about and take advantage of some valuable local resources.

"Mostly, we deal with addiction recovery services, but you know people need help with anything. We have wages out here. We have food stamps. There's Medicaid, all kinds of resources to help because we know at times it's hard to get to go to have the motivation to go do those things sometimes," said Timothy Clemmons.

Organizers said the event was a huge success, and they even ran out of food early because of the big turnout.

