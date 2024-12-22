Find Skooter a Home! San Luis Valley shelter makes 4 hour trip to help dogs get adopted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As many of us prepare to go home for the holidays, we're also thinking about those without a home to go to including our four-legged friends who are struggling to find their furever homes.

Two of those dogs are Skooter and Maybelline. The San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society says they're almost two years old and in all that time they've never been able to find a family.

"Most dogs go through seven different homes. It's just a statistical fact that we have here in the dog rescue business. And unfortunately, Maybelline and Skooter haven't even gotten to one [home] yet," Brian Barse a volunteer told KRDO13.

But the people at the San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society aren't giving up. On Saturday volunteers drove four hours to Colorado Springs to try to get Skooter, and dozens of other dogs, adopted during the Find Skooter a Home event.

Volunteers say it can be harder to find pets new homes in rural areas, so they bring them to Colorado Springs to increase their chances.

Sadly, despite naming the event after Skooter, he's still waiting at the shelter.

If you fell in love with his sweet personality or adorable underbite, you can contact the San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society to find out more about him.

Skooter and the other dogs will return next Saturday at the Petco on Prominent Point.