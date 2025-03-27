Alamosa PD officers join local kids for game of basketball

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of officers from the Alamosa Police Department showed today that sometimes it's the little things that help build a connection with the community.

While on the way back to the station from a call Thursday, Sgt. Brian Cooper and his officers saw four young kids playing basketball at the park. The officers stopped and walked over to make some new friends and play some ball.

"The first look on their face, they looked a little concerned. So we just, you know, we're the cops and we're not, I'm not a small guy," said Sgt. Cooper, who is six-foot-nine. "I think they were a little concerned, like, 'You going to say something to us,' and we're like, 'Hey, you guys up for a game?' and they got pretty excited at that point."

Rather than use their height advantage, the adults divided up into teams with the kids for a game. Before they were done, neighbors had even come out to watch.

An example of positive community policing courtesy of the Alamosa Police Department.