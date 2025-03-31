Teller Co. teen and K-9 duo to represent Team USA at Junior Open Agility World Championship

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Teller County teen and her partner K-9 are headed to Portugal this summer to represent the United States in the Junior Open Agility World Championship (JOAWC).

Kaitlin Dill and Shetland Sheepdog Adios are standouts in agility competitions as the duo zoom through obstacle courses and compete for the best time.

"Adios and I have been training for two years, and we put all of our hearts and soul into this. So it's really cool to see our dream come true," said 17-year-old Dill, who is competing with the AKC Junior Team USA in the JOAWC.

Dill says she and Adios are the only partners competing on the junior team from Colorado. She said nothing beat the feeling of the phone call letting her know they made the team.

"It was incredible. I was in absolute shock... Just all those hard moments of training, training in the early morning, training in the evening when it's cold outside when I didn't want to-- it's just all paid off," she said. "And I'm just so excited to be able to represent my country and my community."

But Dill adds it was all made possible thanks to people across the Colorado community. Firstly, to her parents, whom she joked she dragged to early-morning trials.

"I also want to thank my coach, Kathleen Oswald, who has been able to train us and get us ready for these competitions. She's been really supportive and has just been a great friend and mentor. I'm really grateful for her," said Dill.

Noah's Dry Cleaners in Woodland Park also supported her travel to a regional event in Texas, where she was able to try out for Team USA. Dill said the outpouring of support has been one of the major things contributing to her and Adios's success.

According to a press release, junior competitors must self-fund their travel and expenses to compete. If you'd like to send a contribution to the team or a specific competitor like Kaitlin Dill and Adios, you can click here.