Otero County homeowner claims Co. Springs window business stole their money

SWINK, Colo. (KRDO) - A homeowner in Swink, a small town just past Rocky Ford in Otero County, says he is out over $1,500 after a window contractor with offices in Colorado Springs, and New Mexico stood him up, and it appears he may not be alone.

Fred Grantham says a Summer 2023 hail storm left him in need of two new windows facing his backyard. In June of this year, he picked Flawless Results, a 90-minute drive in Colorado Springs.

"We live in a small town of 600, so finding contractors and people around that can work are few and far between," explained Grantham

At first, there were the delays you may expect with this type of job, but month after month, Grantham grew more and more worried.

"I call him up, and said, Hey, where we at? and he says, Oh, we're still waiting on the windows," said Grantham about the communication he had with with an employee via email and over the phone.

After more worry came over him, he then learned that the same employee he had been emailing with, was no longer working there, per a phone call to the office.

"This lady answered, her name was Marlow, and she gave me her direct line."

KRDO13 Investigates tried calling Marlow's number. The voicemail box was full and couldn't take any messages.

We then tried to call the general office number for Colorado Springs, which was disconnected. We also went directly to their location in Southeast Colorado Springs.

A business next door to the location told KRDO13 Investigates that a group of Flawless Results employees packed up and left three weeks ago.

KRDO13 Investigates also discovered that Flawless Results is being sued by its supplier for over $100,000 dollars in court.

Grantham says the whole situation being thrown in his face after trusting the business, is frustrating.

"When you tried to do the research. I mean, I even looked on the Better Business Bureau and they were rated fairly high," said Grantham about his decision.

But now, according to the BBB website, they're no longer accredited.

KRDO13 Investigates also found out that Flawless Results' base location in New Mexico, is being investigated by the New Mexico Attorney General's office after a spokesperson says they received dozens of complaints by customers.

"The New Mexico Department of Justice has received numerous complaints regarding Flawless Results. Our office is committed to pursuing restitution on behalf of affected consumers in New Mexico."

In the meantime, Grantham remains bothered about his deposit, now left in the void.

"You know what? If I could take you to court and put you in jail, I'd do it in a heartbeat. I mean, you can't be taken advantage of, people."

If you think you've been impacted by this business, feel free to reach out to KRDO13 Investigates, just as Fred and his wife did at our email: 13investigates@krdo.com