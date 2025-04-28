Cañon City Police looking for information after puppy found downtown with broken bones

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for help from city residents for more information tied to the six-week-old puppy they found with broken bones that was abandoned downtown.

On Saturday, CCPD tells KRDO13 they responded to a report that a weeks-old female Pug-mix puppy was abandoned with a note next to it, within the 900 block of Main Street in Cañon City. Police say the puppy had two broken bones, but is currently on the mend.

The Fremont County Humane Society told KRDO13 on Monday that the pup was being seen by a vet and was recovering from a fracture, however they assured that puppies bounce back quickly from injury and she should be alright.

Now, CCPD is looking for any and all tips that could help them find out who the owner of the puppy was, as this has now become a criminal investigation.

Community Services Officer Supervisor, Joelene Inman, tells KRDO13 that since they are handling the case, any charges filed would be within their municipal court, meaning the charge would likely be a misdemeanor for animal abuse.

She says the investigation is still in the early stages, and they're hoping for any leads that could further their efforts.

You can call 719-431-3525 or email: joinman@canoncity.org to submit any tips you may have.