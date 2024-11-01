Colorado Springs boy with cerebral palsy gifted nature wheelchair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cerebral palsy isn’t holding one Colorado Springs kid back from enjoying the outdoors anymore. That’s all thanks to our KRDO viewers and other generous donors who chipped in to help get four-year-old Brennen Kendrick his new nature wheelchair.

Brennen’s mom, Amber Kendrick, told KRDO Brennen used his cart for the first time just the other day over by Cheyenne Canyon.

She told us they were able to raise more than $3,000 for this cart within just two days of our story airing last winter.

So what was the hold up? Since it’s a brand new model, the carts were backlogged and took months to get delivered.

But Amber and Brennen agree it was worth the wait.

“We are so thankful – thankful for all the viewers, thankful for all the people that cared enough to get him here because this is life changing,” Amber expressed her gratitude. “He will fit in this thing until I think like 250 pounds.”

Amber told us they want to rent a cabin in Estes Park soon and trek all around Rocky Mountain National Park using his new gear.

She also said she was able to get the cart for a discounted price, so they paid it forward and used the extra money raised to get a cart for another Colorado Springs family in need.