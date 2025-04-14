A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s residence. Here’s what we know

By Lex Harvey, Zoe Sottile and Ali Main, CNN

(CNN) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Harrisburg man they say broke into Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence early Sunday and started a fire while Shapiro and his family were sleeping.

Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, two dogs and another family were forced to evacuate from the home, which was significantly damaged by the fire. There were no injuries.

Cody Balmer, 38, turned himself in to police has since been charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, terrorism and other charges in connection with the fire, which occurred hours after Shapiro and his family hosted a Passover dinner.

Balmer said he was angry with the governor and would have beaten him with a hammer if confronted, according to an affidavit filed early Monday.

Shapiro, 51, was elected Pennsylvania governor in 2022 after spending six years as state attorney general.

A prominent Democrat, he was one of several candidates considered for former Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate during her 2024 presidential bid — and has been floated as a potential presidential candidate for the 2028 race.

Here’s what we know about the alleged attack and the response by officials:

Family woken by pounding on the door

Shapiro and his family woke up around 2 a.m. Sunday to loud bangs on the door from one of the state troopers assigned to their detail alerting them to the flames, Shapiro told reporters.

According to audio from the Dauphin County Fire and EMS scanner obtained by CNN, a caller reported a “large fire on the first floor” of the governor’s residence, adding they could “see fire out the windows.”

Balmer hopped the fence surrounding the residence, broke two windows with a hammer and climbed in through one to get into the home, where he deployed “homemade incendiary devices” to start the fire, according to the affidavit.

Balmer was inside the governor’s residence for less than one minute, and “actively evaded” troopers who were searching for him at the same time, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said.

“He clearly had a plan,” he added. “He was very methodical in his approach.”

After starting the fire, Balmer kicked the dining room door down and fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded around 2 a.m. and extinguished the flames, according to state police.

Shapiro, his family and their house guests were evacuated safely by police.

Bivens said a security review is underway “to determine how we can ensure that we don’t have a repeat situation like this.”

Suspect told police he made explosives with beer bottles and gasoline

After Balmer fled the scene, a woman who identified herself as Balmer’s ex-partner called police to say that Balmer had confessed he was the one who started the fire, according to the affidavit.

Balmer then turned himself in to police headquarters. During an interview with police, Balmer said he removed gasoline from a lawn mower and poured it into beer bottles to make Molotov cocktails, which he threw into the governors home, the affidavit said.

Balmer admitted to “harboring hatred” towards Shapiro, and said if Shapiro had found him inside of his home he would have beaten the governor with his hammer, the affidavit said.

Talking to police, Balmer said he knew it was possible Shapiro and others where home at the time of his acts, according to the document.

Balmer’s arrest comes days before he is expected in court for a plea hearing in a separate case stemming from a 2023 simple assault charge, according to state court records. CNN has reached out to the attorney representing Balmer in that case.

In another case, Balmer pleaded guilty in 2016 to forgery and theft by deception charges, court documents show.

Balmer could also face federal charges, the district attorney said. The FBI’s Philadelphia field office is assisting state police in its investigation, the agency told CNN in an email.

Fire left historic governor’s residence ‘significantly damaged’

State police said the fire caused a “significant amount of damage” to the governor’s residence in Harrisburg.

Photos inside the residence show torched walls and ceilings, ash-covered floors and destroyed furniture. There are remnants of the Passover dinner the governor hosted Saturday – including a “Passover Crafts” sign.

The Pennsylvania governor’s residence is a 29,000 square foot Georgian Style building on the Susquehanna River which has been home to eight governors and their families since it was completed in 1968, according to the Pennsylvania government.

The residence’s first floor houses both temporary and permanent art exhibits.

Shapiro condemned violence in US politics, said he refuses to be ‘deterred’

In an emotional news conference Sunday, Shapiro said the fire was an attack not just on his family but on “the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

He expressed gratitude for the messages of support and prayers he and his family have received, including from numerous politicians. Vice President JD Vance called the attack “really disgusting violence,” and Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania described it as “truly appalling.”

“I want you all to know that your prayers lift us up, and in this moment of darkness we are choosing to see light,” Shapiro said, choking up.

Shapiro sharply criticized political violence on both sides. Elected officials have faced a surge in violent threats in recent years – including a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2023 and two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump last year.

“This type of violence is not OK,” Shapiro said, his voice rising. “We have to be better than this.”

Still, Shapiro said he will not be “deterred” by the alleged attack. “If this individual was trying to deter me from doing my job as your governor, rest assured, I will find a way to work even harder than I was,” he said.

The governor also highlighted his pride in his Jewish faith.

“If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community, who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: we celebrated our faith last night, proudly and in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover,” he said.

“No one will deter me or my family, or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.