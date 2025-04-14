Skip to Content
News

CSPD: Missing teen last seen near Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind

Orrin Bernella
CSPD
Orrin Bernella
By
today at 8:25 PM
Published 8:32 PM

UPDATE: CSPD says Orrin has been safely located.

____________________________________________

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating 15-year-old Orrin Bernella.

CSPD said Orrin is legally deaf and was last seen around 2:15 p.m., Monday, April 14, in the area of the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind. The school is located at 33 N. Institute Street in Colorado Springs.

Orrin is described as 5’10”, 145 lbs, blue eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with stripes, with America on the middle section, black shorts, tennis shoes, and carrying a mustard yellow backpack, CSPD said.

According to CSPD, Orrin may be trying to make his way to the Castle Pines area. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content