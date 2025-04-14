CSPD: Missing teen last seen near Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind

UPDATE: CSPD says Orrin has been safely located.

____________________________________________

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating 15-year-old Orrin Bernella.

CSPD said Orrin is legally deaf and was last seen around 2:15 p.m., Monday, April 14, in the area of the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind. The school is located at 33 N. Institute Street in Colorado Springs.

Orrin is described as 5’10”, 145 lbs, blue eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with stripes, with America on the middle section, black shorts, tennis shoes, and carrying a mustard yellow backpack, CSPD said.

According to CSPD, Orrin may be trying to make his way to the Castle Pines area. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.