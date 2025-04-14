21-year-old identified as victim in I-25 road rage crash, three passengers still in in critical condition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has now learned the name of the victim in a deadly crash caused by a road-rage dispute on Friday that left I-25 northbound lanes shut down for hours. The incident also left six people seriously injured, three of whom remain in critical condition.

Friends of 21-year-old Salvador "Chava" Diaz tell KRDO13 that he was the lone victim of the crash, which was confirmed by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday. They tell us that Diaz was driving back up to Denver after a day of work in Colorado Springs and had been carpooling with several others before the crash happened.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that Diaz was innocently caught in the crossfire of a road-rage dispute between two other vehicles. Initial reports called into the dispatch center described two vehicles driving erratically about two to three miles south of the eventual crash site.

On Friday, CSPD charged 44-year-old Durriel Humphrey with vehicular homicide in connection to the incident. Court records show that Humphrey has already posted his $10,000 bond ahead of his court appearance on Friday.

Rob Barrera tells KRDO13 he lived with Diaz for a number of years after his parents took Diaz's family into their home to help them out. He says that Diaz now leaves behind two younger sisters and a mother whom he lived with in the Denver Metro area.

"It's hard to comprehend what happened; It's hard to take that in," explained Barrera.

He says that to makes matters even worse, the Diaz family had also just lost their father in a car crash while he was headed to work less than a year ago. It's why he's set up a fundraiser to help the struggling family.

Barrera, ten years older than Diaz, says that he was like a little brother to him. He said that Diaz was always rather timid but grew on those around him over time.

"Just very shy, but at the same time, once you got to know him, he was just, you know, he was a comedian in his own sense. He was, he was funny," said Barrera.

He says he was far too young to pass, especially in what he calls a careless and reckless manner.

"Overall, I just ... wish people would be more considerate for others on the road and, you know, not jeopardize people's lives," said Barrera.

If you'd like to help the Diaz family financially, you can click here.