Child with rare genetic disorder inspires new Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Lynna Carter was born nine years ago with the odds stacked against her.

"You get that kind of news; our heart is breaking because you would never want that for your kiddo," Lynna's mother Lindsey Carter said.

Lynna was born with a rare genetic disorder called CHARGE Syndrome. It can manifest in many different ways. For Lynna, it caused significant loss of hearing, vision, and balance.

It took Lynna four-and-a-half years to learn how to walk. She hasn't looked back since.

"My favorite part is learning how to balance and getting better at it!" Lynna said.

With the help of dozens of doctors and physical therapists, Lynna can now move on her own. The significance of that wasn't lost on Lindsey.

"I don't know if I would have ever thought we could get there. We saw every doctor under the sun, every therapist under the sun, but yet, physical therapy was where we really had the biggest challenges, but also, got to experience the most growth," Lindsey said.

Lindsey was so moved by the physical therapists who helped her daughter, she began planning to make the business her career.

"We just radically saved and decided to invest in a business to give back what was given to us," Lindsey said.

She officially opened her doors at Fyzical Rockrimmon in January 2023. The practice has since budded into over 500 patients, ranging from the elderly, to athletes, and a relatively large number of amputees.

"This place has been my inspiration, my hope, my support. It's allowed me to pursue my passion and purpose in life," said double amputee and Fyzical Rockrimmon patient Rochelle Wright.

Fyzical Rockrimmon currently operates as a standard physical therapy practice, but Lindsey said she hopes she can soon add a pediatric specialist, like the ones who have helped Lynna in her journey.