Tracking a toasty Thursday

Red Flag Warning from 11AM to 7PM due to dry and breezy conditions, gust up to 40mph are possible. This affects portions of the High Country and portions of Las Animas and Huerfano County.

Today will be the hottest day of the work week due that High Pressure System sitting to the southeast of Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 80s to mid 90s for Southern Colorado. There is chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. The Eastern Plains have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with outflow wind gust up to 60mph possible.

Tonight will be a mild night with lows in the 50s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s.

Friday the warmth will continue, although it will be not as warm, highs will fall slightly to the 80s to low 90s for Southern Colorado. There is still a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to evening time.

The 80s and 90s will continue for the start of the weekend with a slight chance for isolated showers in the afternoon.

Sunday highs will be in the 80s. It will be breezy with gust up to 35mph possible.

Temperatures fall into the 60s to 70s for the start of the work week with the High Country having highs in the 50s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We will keep with the cool temperatures and rain chances for Tuesday then dry out for the middle of the work week with seasonal temperatures.